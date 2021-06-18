Dancing Through the Decades, a community event that sees guests enjoy and dance to music from the 50s', 60s', 70s' and 80s', will return for its fourth annual outing on Saturday, June 19, after being absent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by the Spring Hill Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by Morning Pointe and Dare to Dance studio, the event will feature music from the 1950's through 1980's, finger foods and treats, adult beverages, an enchanted forest-themed photo booth and a sack auction.
Guests are also encouraged to wear decade-appropriate attire.
At $20 a person, tickets to the event include refreshments and a free dance lesson from Dare to Dance, a Columbia-based dance studio.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 from 6-10 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill. To purchase tickets online, click here.
