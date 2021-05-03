A local favorite of the Spring Hill community, Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, has permanently closed its doors at its location on Main Street, serving its last local customers on April 30.
Owners Jessica and Stacey Mobley announced on social media that the restaurant will be opening a new location in New Orleans, La., in July of this year.
"We have been blessed by the continued success of our little joint, but the reasons for our decision include the need for a slower pace and a quieter lifestyle," reads a social media post from Jessica and Stacey Mobley.
"There is an opportunity to help with a revitalization effort in our struggling hometown in Louisiana, so we are moving back there to live and open a new restaurant. The memories we’ve made here will be with us always, and we wish you all the best, Spring Hill. We love you!"
Opened in 2015, the Mobleys wrote that 2020 had been one of their "best years" since its opening, and thanked the community for its continued patronage.
Unredeemed gift cards will be accepted at their new Louisiana location and can also be used to purchase T-shirts and other items from the Delta Bound online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.