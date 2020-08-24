A trio of Democratic candidates will be visiting Harvey Park in Spring Hill this Friday.
U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw, U.S. House candidate Kiran Sreepada, and State House candidate Jenn Foley will all be speaking with guests during an in-person candidate meet and greet event.
While Sreepada and Foley easily swept their respective primaries, having little or no formidable Democratic challengers, Bradshaw made national news through her victory in one of the most surprising upsets of the year.
A Memphis native, Bradshaw raised just over $8,400 in campaign contributions by the end of March — a drop in the bucket compared to her establishment-backed Democratic opponent, James Mackler, who raised more than $2.1 million by mid July.
Bradshaw is also the first Black woman to become a major party's nominee in the race for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.
Bradshaw has campaigned on her support of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, a $15 minimum wage and student loan debt forgiveness.
The Candidate Meet & Greet will be held this Friday from 1-3 p.m. at Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway.
Masks will be required, and in addition to getting the opportunity to meet the candidates, guests will have the change to get yard signs, campaign materials, and information on volunteer opportunities.
