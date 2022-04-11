Contrary to concerns sparked by ambiguous language in previous reporting, Spring Hill drinking water is and has been completely safe despite recent controversy involving the city's wastewater superintendent.
Recent coverage detailed news of the falsification of documentation pertaining to the wastewater at a plant in Spring Hill, though at no point was the quality of drinking water compromised.
Spring Hill Director of Communications David Fish issued the following statement:
“Spring Hill wins awards for the quality, distribution and taste of its drinking water from the state, region, American Water Works Association and Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. The most recent Department of Water Resources Sanitary Survey resulted in a 100-percent 'Approved' score.
Spring Hill also won the latest, best-tasting water award from the TAUD, besting Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford and Williamson counties. Spring Hill’s water plant team is expert and well-regarded by its peers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.