A Williamson County Emergency Communications Dispatcher assisted a mother and father in Spring Hill with delivering their baby last week.
According to a WCEMA news release, dispatcher Taylor Kinney answered a 911 call from a man who said that his pregnant wife had gone into labor in their Spring Hill home.
The woman's contractions were only 30 seconds apart, and the baby was crowning, so Kinney began giving the father delivery instructions over the phone using guide cards provided by the county while emergency crews from Williamson Medical Center, the Spring Hill Fire Department and the Spring Hill Police Department were dispatched.
The baby boy was safely delivered by the parents, and Kinney remained on the call until first responders arrived.
“Throughout this call, Taylor remained calm and compassionate with the caller. You would never believe that this was her first delivery," Kinney’s supervisor, Tanya Harmon said in the news release.
Kinney has since been honored with a commemorative stork pin in recognition of her service.
