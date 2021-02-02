Following the success of the For King & Country drive-in concert last year, The Well Outreach food pantry announced on Wednesday that it will be holding a second drive-in concert this year, a concert that will see one of the biggest names in Christian music come to Spring Hill: Casting Crowns.
Scheduled to kick off on Good Friday, April 2, the concert will be held on the lawn of the Rippavilla Plantation off of U.S. 31, with tickets costing between $100-300 per car load depending on proximity to the stage.
Founded in 1999, Casting Crowns was started by youth pastor Mark Hall, a Georgia native who still teaches at his hometown church in McDonough, Georgia. The band has won both a Grammy and a Dove Award, and is currently tied for having the sixth highest amount of number-one Christian albums in history.
The For King & Country drive-in concert, which sold out all 435 vehicle spots, generated more than $80,000 in ticket sales for The Well. In light of the success of that concert, organizers have increased the car capacity for the Casting Crowns concert to 750.
"The Well is so honored to be partnering with Casting Crowns," said The Well's executive director Shelly Sassen.
"We actually had their talent agent reach out to The Well and ask us to produce this event for them based on our success with the For King & Country concert, and so this is just a real blessing."
The Well has been holding regular food drives for Spring Hill and beyond for years, with demand having increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded almost entirely by donations, the nonprofit's typical fundraising events such as the Whole Hog Festival have had to be placed on hold for safety reasons.
Tickets for the concert will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at around 8 a.m. Click here to be directed to The Well's Facebook page to purchase tickets once tickets are available for purchase.
