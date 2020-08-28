The two-time Grammy award winning Christian pop duo For King & Country is slated to headline a drive-in concert at the Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill on Oct. 16.
Pre-sale tickets available now through Monday.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders and benefiting The Well Outreach food pantry, the drive-in concert will also feature Christian artists such as God Only Knows, Burn The Ships and more.
“We've been working hard at finding a way to see you again in person safely, so here we are announcing that we're coming to Spring Hill, Tennessee for a live concert at the Oaklawn Mansion on Friday, October 16th, benefiting The Well Outreach,” reads a joint message from Like and Joel Smallbone, the two members of For King & Country.
“It'll be a good old-fashioned evening unlike anything we've ever done before...a night of music and stories, as well as playing together live alongside many of your favorites like God Only Knows, Burn The Ships, and more. So load up the car, reserve your parking spot, and we'll look forward to celebrating together soon.”
Food trucks will be featured at the concert, with attendees encouraged to arrive early. Doors open to the event at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold by the carload with a maximum of six people per vehicle. Ticket prices vary between $100-$350 depending on the proximity to the stage. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.
For this weekend only, use the pre-sale code “DRIVEIN” for discounted tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.