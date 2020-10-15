Benefitting The Well Outreach food pantry and sponsored by John Maher Builders, the four-time Grammy award-winning Christian pop duo For King & Country will be performing Friday night at the Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a drive-in concert, with guests lining up on the lawn of the Oaklawn Mansion in 11 rows.
This event marks the first public concert from For King & Country, who said in a joint statement that they'd been "working hard at finding a way to see [fans] again in person safely."
"It'll be a good old-fashioned evening unlike anything we've ever done before...a night of music and stories, as well as playing together live alongside many of your favorites like 'God Only Knows,' 'Burn The Ships' and more," reads the joint statement.
"So load up the car, reserve your parking spot, and we'll look forward to celebrating together soon.”
Ticket prices very between $100 - $350 depending on the proximity to the stage, though not all rows are available as only a handful of tickets remain.
To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.
