A series of temporary lane closures on Duplex Road are scheduled to begin Monday in Spring Hill.
According to Spring Hill Director of Communications Lori Lozinski, the temporary lane closures are due to contractors installing steel sheet piling along the shoulders of Duplex Road. Signals will be used to direct traffic away from the closed lanes throughout next week.
The temporary closures are purposely scheduled to coincide with local students' spring break, and are expected to end before the start of the following week.
Duplex Road has been in varying stages of construction for more than a decade before the Duplex Road widening project was finally completed late last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.