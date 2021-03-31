The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday morning that destroyed a large storage shop barn on Dr. Robertson Road.
According to an SHFD social media post, crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. where they found the building in flames.
The barn was nearly a mile from the roadway and aid was issued by Williamson County Rescue and the Maury County Fire Department. The Spring Hill Police Department also responded to the scene.
"The shop was a total loss, but crews were able to protect the home and another large barn that were very close by," the post reads, adding that crews worked the scene for two hours before returning to service.
No injuries were reported, and no cause of the fire was announced.
