Early voting for the upcoming Spring Hill election has officially begun.
Open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturdays, registered voters can participate in early voting through April 3 at the Winchester Community Building, 563 Maury Hill St. The early voting center will be closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
Spring Hill's latest election will see the city elect a new mayor as well as four aldermen, one from each ward. Regardless of which ward a Spring Hill resident resides in, voters will be able to select their choice for alderman in each ward.
Click here to view a sample ballot.
Election Day will land on April 8 where voters will have between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.
The candidates are as follows:
Mayor
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Ward 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.