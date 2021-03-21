As Easter Weekend fast approaches, the boutique and vendor marketplace Vintage 615 is set to kick off its 10th annual Easter Bunny event this Saturday on March 27.
Located at 5075 Main St. in Spring Hill, Vintage 615 will host the Easter Bunny event Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with families able to get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Goats from Sweet Swizzle Farm will also be on sight, with characters from "Once Upon a Birthday TN" entertaining guests while they wait in line.
Cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual Easter celebration will return this year with plenty of COVID-19 safety precautions set in place.
"The Easter Bunny event was started by the previous owner, and I got to be part of it as a vendor at Vintage 615 nearly 10 years ago,” said Margaret Ziegler, who owns Vintage 615 with her husband Chris.
“We look forward to it every year and are so excited to be able to host again after taking a break in 2020 due to COVID-19.”
Safety precautions in place will include ensuring guests have the ability to social distance, and a drive-through check-in process with only three to four family groups permitted to stand in line at a time. Groups who have checked in will receive a text when it is time to line up for their photos. Participants will be offered hand sanitizer at the door and should be prepared to take the photos with their own phones or cameras.
