Election day in Spring Hill is set to kick off on Thursday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. where voters will decided who represents them as aldermen and mayor.
Regardless of which ward a Spring Hill resident resides in, voters will be able to select their choice for alderman in each ward.
Election day will land on Thursday, April 8 where voters will have between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Unlike the early voting period, on election day there will be five voting centers: the Winchester Community Center, Spring Hill High School, Longview Rec Center, Northfield and Heritage Elementary School.
- Winchester Community Center: 563 Maury Hill St.
- Spring Hill High School: 1 Raider Lane, Columbia, TN 38401
- Longview Recreation Center: 2909 Commonwealth Drive
- Northfield: 5000 Northfield Lane
- Heritage Middle School: 4803 Columbia Pike, Thompson's Station
Voters are required to vote at a specific voting center dependent on where they reside in the city. Click here to find out which voting center to vote at on election day.
Click here to view a sample ballot. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here to see full profiles of all the candidates.
View below to see all candidates running for office, and click the names to view their full profile.
Mayor
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Ward 4
