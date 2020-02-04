With the new interchange at I-65 and Buckner Lane ready to begin construction this September, and Buckner Road being widened to five lanes, the engineering firm Volkert will be holding a community meeting Thursday giving an update on the project as it currently stands.
The meeting will be held at Summit High School Thursday at 6 p.m. Summit High School is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive.
After the city was awarded a $25 million grant for the project in December of 2018, discussions were immediately put into place between city officials and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Spring Hill was the only city in the state to be awarded the grant that year, and was also only one of 12 cities in the nation to receive the full amount of $25 million.
The project is split into five phases: environmental clearance, preliminary engineering, right-of-way design, utility coordination, and lastly, construction. Volkert Inc. was chosen to perform the first two phases of development for approximately $1.4 million. The process is estimated to take around 18 months, and is still ongoing.
In partnering with TDOT on the project, the city anticipates the next two phases, right-of-way design and utility coordination, to be able to be completed before the deadline of Sept. 20, 2020. After that, the construction phases will finally begin.
