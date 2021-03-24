The assisted living center Traditions of Spring Hill is inviting residents to attend “Spring Fling” this Saturday, a free community event that will feature food and live entertainment.
Scheduled to take place Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature a food and ice cream truck, classic cars, outdoor family games, live music with covered seating, as well as refreshments.
While the event is free to attend, those interested are asked to RSVP to the event by calling (931) 451-8056 or emailing [email protected].
On-site tours of the facility will be available during the event as well. Traditions is located at 3056 Miles Johnson Parkway in Spring Hill.
Opening in the fall of 2017, Traditions of Spring Hill is owned by Vitality Senior Living, a senior living provider with at least 22 locations in the American Southeast. The Spring Hill location currently has 55 residents living at the facility.
