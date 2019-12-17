The Family Dollar store next to the Food Lion off of Main Street will be permanently shutting its doors on Jan. 10. All items - save for electronics and Christmas items - will be 50% off regular purchase price while supplies last.
The closure comes in the wake of an announcement made earlier this year that Family Dollar would be closing 390 of its locations nationwide in a move to recoup continued sluggish performance. Family Dollar also saw the closure of another 120 locations the year prior in 2018.
This most recent closure comes just days after the closing of the nearby B&B Pharmacy, as well as Sidelines Grill which lies further up north along Main Street.
Family Dollar still has roughly 8,000 stores across the United States. The variety store chain was purchased by Dollar Tree in 2015 for $8.5 billion.
