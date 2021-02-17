Spring Hill police are currently working a vehicle wreck on Main Street near The Crossings shopping district following a deadly crash.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as the vehicle in question was headed southbound on Main Street, crossing Saturn Parkway.
The accident resulted in one fatality according to Lieutenant Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police Department, with the Maury County Fire Department responding after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The Williamson County Emergency Management system advised drivers to avoid the area. Southbound traffic on Main Street has temporarily been halted, as has traffic for drivers headed west on Saturn Parkway attempting to exit onto Main Street.
This story is still developing.
