The auto parts manufacturing giant Faurecia announced on Wednesday an additional $18 million investment into its facility in Spring Hill, one that will expand the facility by nearly 100,000 square feet and create 171 new jobs.
The expansion will see the facility increase its manufacturing capabilities, primarily in the production of door panel assemblies.
In a statement, Gov. Bill Lee touted the investment as a testament to Tennessee's "business-friendly climate."
"This continued investment underscores our state’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce," Lee said. "The creation of nearly 200 jobs in the automotive sector will significantly increase the opportunities for those in Maury County.”
One of the largest auto parts manufacturers in the world, Faurecia first approached Spring Hill with plans for a new 145,000-square-foot facility in 2018. City leaders at the time granted Faurecia a five-year tax abatement that saw the company pay only 50 percent of its property taxes from 2020 through 2022, and 75 percent in 2023 and 2024.
In 2020, Faurecia announced an additional $18 million investment and the creation of 171 new jobs while also requesting a three-year extension on its tax abatement, a request that was ultimately approved.
With Wednesday's announcement marking the second multi-million dollar investment into Spring Hill, Mayor Jim Hagaman said he looked forward to the company's continued "growth and success."
“It is especially gratifying when a world-class company like Faurecia doubles-down and reinvests in your city," Hagaman said. "The City of Spring Hill celebrates Faurecia’s expansion. We are appreciative for the new jobs and additional investment and look forward to Faurecia’s growth and success here.”
