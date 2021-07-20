After skipping 2020, Experience Spring Hill is slated for its long-awaited return to being in person this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Spring Hill High School.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce's largest annual event, Experience Spring Hill will allow residents to get acquainted with the Spring Hill business community with more than 70 local vendors, food offerings, games and activities and more.
After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's Experience Spring Hill ultimately transformed into a different form where participants were tasked with collecting stamps at a number of different Spring Hill businesses.
This year, however, the event will return to its previous form, with a few extra inclusions.
At 9 a.m., guests can meet with local nonprofit organizations, with younger guests able to enjoy the "Touch-a-Truck" event, where younger Spring Hillians can get close and personal with vehicles from the Spring Hill Police and Fire departments, Williamson Medical, General Motors, Waste Management and Ryder Logistics.
Doors open to the event at 10 a.m., with the main attraction being the event's recreation of Spring Hill's Main Street, an entire section of vendors organized to mimic the city's most iconic street. Guests can grab food at the event's Food Garden, and kids and teens can enjoy the Fun Zone's Live Stage.
Prizes can also be won at various vendors spread out throughout the school's main gym, and from 12-1 p.m., professional mascots from the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Sounds will meet and greet with guests.
“We are pumped to offer these residents an opportunity to meet and build relationships with our local businesses community” said Marketing and Events Coordinator Kelli Johnson.
“Our attendees are in for a real treat! Our businesses always go over the top with showering our guests with southern hospitality, fun giveaways, delicious treats, and this year, a plethora of fun history facts about Spring Hill. We definitely encourage everyone, both new and long-standing to Spring Hill, to come out and discover how you can support local!”
For more information on this year's Experience Spring Hill, contact Kelli Johnson via email at [email protected].
The event is free to attend, though guests are encouraged to register online by clicking here.
