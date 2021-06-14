Experience Spring Hill, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce's largest annual event, will be returning in style next month with more than 70 local vendors, plenty of local food offerings and a plethora of games and activities.
Scheduled to kick off next month on July 24, the event will be held at Spring Hill High School from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Now in its fifth year, this year's Experience Spring Hill marks the return of the event being in-person after last year's event took on a new form that saw Spring Hillians tasked with collecting stamps from businesses all over the city.
Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becca Melton called this year's event the "perfect opportunity" for city residents to experience a return to normalcy after the hardships experienced in 2020, and welcomed all residents to attend.
“We are so proud of our community, especially the businesses, and everything they were able to overcome last year”, Melton said.
“Experience Spring Hill is the perfect opportunity for the return of ‘normalcy’. I’m thrilled that our residents will have the in-person opportunity to learn more about Spring Hill and to engage with the businesses that serve the area. I’d encourage everyone to come out and discover how you can support local!”
Sponsored by Liberty Financial, the more than 70 vendors at the event will be organized in such a way as to mimic the geography of Spring Hill, including a busy Main Street mockup. The Food Garden from 2019's event will be returning "with even more lunch options and signature samples from local restaurants."
Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with a variety of emergency vehicles through the "Touch-An-Emergency-Truck" station, a new offering this year. Plenty of live demonstrations will also be held at the event's Fun Zone, with plenty of opportunities for attendees to win prizes as well.
For more information on this year's Experience Spring Hill, contact Kelli Johnson via email at [email protected].
