The fourth annual Spring Hill Turkey Burn half-marathon and 5K race is kicking off this Saturday, with reduced registration costs lasting throughout the week up until race day.
For the first time, the Spring Hill Turkey Burn will also feature virtual race options for those with safety concerns related to the COVID-19 virus.
“We do our best to hold our races to the highest quality standards, from start to finish, course design, accuracy, barriers, water stations and running course will be intently laid out for your safety,” reads a post from the event’s organizers. “Safety is our main concern.”
Through Friday, registration for the 5K is $40, and registration for the half-marathon is $70. Registration for the virtual 5K and half-marathon is $25 and $35, respectively.
On race day, registration for the 5k will be $45, and $75 for the half-marathon.
Both the half-marathon and 5K will see runners tour the General Motors property, with half-marathon runners able to “enjoy the close-up view of historical Haynes Haven.”
All runners in the half-marathon and 5K will receive finisher medals, with overall winners getting free registration for next year’s Turkey Burn. The overall winner categories are men’s first, second and third place, women's first, second and third place, 40-year-olds and up first, second and third place, and overall winner.
Winners will also be declared in sex and age categories, such as men 20-29 and women 30-39.
“The money raised will support the Middle Tennessee campus of Tennessee Children's Home and the programs provided,” reads the event posting. “Children and youth, who otherwise would not have opportunities to learn about Christ, have educational services and physical necessaries, count on people like you to help provide this safe and secure environment.”
