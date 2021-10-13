The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday afternoon that that damaged one unit.
According to a SHFD news release, crews were dispatched to the complex around 2:30 p.m. where they found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment, with the fire coming from the unit's kitchen.
"The fire was knocked down quickly and crews went to work pulling parts of the ceiling to check the attic area," the post reads. "The fire had extended into the attic and it was extinguished. Thankfully the homeowner was not at home when the fire occurred."
No injuries were reported, and mutual aid was issued by Williamson EMS, the Spring Hill Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department.
