Two fireworks tents are scheduled to open this Friday around 9 a.m., officially kicking off the countdown to July 4th weekend.
The first fireworks tent is located on the southeast corner of Port Royal Road and Derryberry Lane North, just across the street from Phoenix Metals. The second is just off of Main Street in the parking lot of Church of the City, 4910 Main Street.
Both owned by David Miller, who also runs and operates the Halloween-themed thrill fest Millers Thrillers, the 2021 season will mark the Port Royal Road tent's third year at that location.
Miller has said he prides himself in "having good salesmen that know the products," and that his supply covers "all kinds of variety," from "wake the neighbors to wake the cops stuff."
