First Watch Daytime Cafe, a restaurant chain that specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch items, will be opening up a new location in Spring Hill on Main Street in early April.
Currently undergoing construction, the location of the new First Watch will be in what used to be the Applebee's restaurant off of Main Street, just north of Andy's Frozen Custard. Applebee's closed that location in May of 2017, and the building has remained vacant since.
First Watch offers breakfast staples such as eggs, pancakes and French toast, as well as more specialized items such as smoked salmon benedict, pesto chicken bowls and crab avocado toast. First Watch also offers cocktails and a full juice bar.
To view more of First Watch's menu, click here.
With its name inspired by the first shift of a ship's crew, First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The new Spring Hill location will mark First Watch's fifth location in the county, with two locations in Franklin and two in Brentwood. First Watch has more than 365 locations across 29 states, and employees around 6,000 employees.
