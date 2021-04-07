First Watch, a daytime café that specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch items, will be opening its new location in Spring Hill on Monday with a ceremonial "egg-cracking" event.
Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, First Watch Regional Vice President Kent Vandersall, staff from The Well Outreach and members of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce are all expected to attend the ceremony once it kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday. Patrons are invited to eat at the café Monday when it opens at 7 a.m.
Open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, the Spring Hill location will be the 11th First Watch in the Nashville area, and is located at 4937 Main Street.
On the café's offerings, First Watch touts itself as offering "an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings."
"[Offerings include] crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes," reads a release from First Watch.
"The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables and cage-free eggs as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings."
First Watch also features alcoholic beverages, including a full cocktail bar, mimosas and sparkling wine.
