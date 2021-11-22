For its bi-monthly meeting Monday night, the Spring Hill Planning Commission will review submissions for 217 single-family homes, 73 townhomes, five large industrial buildings, as well as a 32-acre townhome community.
Of the 217 proposed single-family homes, 85 of them are part of the Southern Springs subdivision, located at the southwestern corner of Kedron Road and Saturn Parkway. Sidewalks are planned to be included on both sides of all internal streets, as is a trail dubbed "Rippavilla Greenway."
The remaining proposed homes are split between 76 for the Brandon Woods subdivision — located off of Kedron Road, across the street from Fischer Park — and 56 for Wilkerson Place subdivision, located on Buckner Lane, across from Spring Station Middle School.
The 73 townhomes are part of the Kings Creek subdivision, located just north of the Towhee Club, known as the King Creek Golf Club, off of Kedron Road. The third phase in the Kings Creek subdivision development, this phase will include five-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of all internal streets.
Of the five large industrial buildings, three of them are proposed to be constructed at the intersection of Beechcroft Road and Cleburne Road, and total 949,050 square feet. While the applicant for the project, Distribution Realty Group, did not respond for a request for comment regarding the usage of the buildings, the proximity to the Faurecia facility suggests the two could be related.
The remaining two industrial buildings are proposed to be constructed on the southeast corner of Kedron Road and Saturn Parkway at a combined 102,000 square feet. The project's applicant, Civil & Environmental Consultants, also did not respond for a request for comment regarding the project's usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.