While concerts such as Franklin's Pilgrimage and Manchester's Bonnaroo saw cancelations this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill concocted a way in which to safely bring hundreds together for a musical event: a drive-in concert featuring the Christian pop duo For King & Country.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders, the drive-in concert was held Friday, October 16 at the historic Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill, and generated more than $80,000 in ticket sales.
For King & Country is composed of Australian brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone, who both moved to Nashville in 1991.
Luke, the younger of the two brother, implored concert goers to consider supporting The Well however the could, making note of the held food pantries gave his family while he was growing up in Middle Tennessee.
"I don't know if you're in a situation where work and finances are difficult, but I do know this: the generosity when it hurts a little bit is actually true generosity," Luke said.
"So I don't know where you might find yourself, but I implore you to give if you can to The Well [Outreach]. At the end of the day, if it wasn't for people like yourselves who gave to me and my family, I wouldn't be sitting up here on this stage."
The Well Outreach has seen a dramatic increase in demand from those in need since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. For those interested in volunteering, making food or monetary donations to The Well, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.