More than 65% of available tickets for the upcoming Oct. 16 benefit drive-in concert featuring the Christian pop duo For King & Country have been sold according to The Well Outreach food pantry executive director Shelly Sassen.
"The Well has sold 65% of our tickets but there’s still plenty left, most at $18-$40/ticket (based on a carload of 6)," reads a release from The Well.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders and benefiting The Well Outreach food pantry, the drive-in concert will see the Christian duo perform such hits as "God Only Knows," "Burn The Ships" and more.
John Maher Builders had also recently donated $15,000 towards The Well in support of the event.
The drive-in concert will be held at the Oaklawn Mansion property off of Denning Lane, and will have a capacity of 435 cars, or 2,400 people. Tickets for the concert vary between $100 - $350 depending on proximity to the stage, with a maximum of six people allowed per vehicle.
Food trucks will be featured at the event, with attendees encouraged to arrive early. Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets online, click here.
