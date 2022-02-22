The former owner of Spring Hill addiction recovery clinic has been charged with a variety of fraud crimes.
38-year-old Lindsay Erin Chelette has been charged with two counts of TennCare fraud, six counts of prescription drug fraud, six counts of identity theft and six counts of forgery following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.
She was arrested on Friday and booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, Chelette's arrest was the result of a 2019 joint investigation by TBI special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the 21st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Tennessee Office of Inspector General, Drug Enforcement Administration and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
"During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from February 2019 through February 2021, Lindsay Chelette, the owner/manager of the Harpeth Recovery Clinic, frequently used the credentials of other doctors to write, submit and receive prescriptions for a family member," the news release reads.
"The investigation also revealed that Chelette submitted claims for service to a TennCare-managed care company for a patient who was deceased at the time services were allegedly rendered. Harpeth Recovery Clinic operated as an opioid addiction recovery outpatient clinic without proper licensure," the release continued, noting that the clinic is no longer open.
Chelette doesn't currently have a court date listed.
