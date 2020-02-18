Walt Disney animator, voice actor and writer Tim Hodge will be featured as a guest Saturday at the Spring Hill Public Library for its "Meet the Animators" event. The event is free to attend, with no pre-registration required.
Also featured at the panel will be John Pomeroy, who started at Disney on Winnie-the-Pooh, Scott Sava, an illustrator and author of children's books and graphic novels, Disney animator Tom Bancroft, who created Mushu, the Mulan character, and Mike Nawrocki, co-creator of the popular VeggieTales series and the voice of Larry the Cucumber.
Hodge has been in the animation industry for over 30 years, and has worked on big-name films such as Disney’s Mulan, The Lion King and Brother Bear. Hodge has also worked extensively on the VeggieTales series, directing multiple episodes, as well as lending his voice talents to the VeggieTales theatrical movie.
"They'll describe their experiences and give live drawing demos," wrote Spring Hill Public Library staff in a release. "After the panel discussion you can talk with them individually and their books and fun merchandise will be for sale."
The Spring Hill Public Library is located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill. The event is free to attend.
