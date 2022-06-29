Spring Hill resident and former Tusculum Elementary principal Larry Huggins died June 28 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77.
Huggins spent 30 years in the world of education, retiring from Metro Nashville Public Schools as the principal of Tusculum Elementary in 1998.
Huggins was born to Gordon Leroy & Essie Caudle Huggins on Aug. 19, 1944, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Larry received his bachelor's degree in 1966 from Trevecca Nazarene College (now University).
Huggins enjoyed his years “on the farm," per his obituary. Along with his sister Laverne and brother-in-law Nelson, they raised cattle, pigs and vegetables for canning. He and his wife Kathy spent many years traveling in their motorhome all over the USA with their children and grandchildren. His obituary says he was "a man of strong Christian faith" and a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Huggins is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Melanie (Duane) Harris of Hendersonville; Matthew (Lily) Garner of Columbia; Craig (Lindsay) Huggins of Sandersville, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Timothy (Caitlin) Tyler, Carson Harris, Ashley Harris, Tanner Huggins, Eliza Huggins, Michael Garner, Ilsa Garner and Claire Anne Garner; sisters, LaVerne Williams and Rena Irwin; a niece and several nephews.
Services will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday, July 1, from 5:00 to 7:00. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 2, at 10:00. The Reverend David Johnson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Garner Creek, the MidSouth District Church of the Nazarene retreat and conference center. Donations may be mailed to 700 Sam Hollow Road, Dickson, TN, 37055, or given online at campgarnercreek.org.
