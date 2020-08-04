Experience Spring Hill, an event organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce that showcases local businesses and typically draws thousands, has been postponed a second time due to safety concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"As organizers of the Experience Spring Hill The Event, we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, [and] given our current situation, our leadership believes the best interest for the general public, vendors, and volunteers is to further postpone the live event," reads a release from the Chamber.
"Our number one goal for this event is to give our business members an opportunity to gain new customers by building relationships with the community in a safe and fun environment, and we are still committed to hosting this event when it is deemed socially responsible to do so. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we reconvene and work to create an event that everyone feels comfortable attending."
Typically held in July, the event was first postponed to Sept. 12 before being postponed again to an undetermined date.
In the meantime, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to tune in to its online virtual episodes showcasing businesses, as well as to participate in other COVID-19 compliant chamber events such as After-hour mixers and classes.
"We have seen our community support our local businesses now more than ever and, on behalf of our members, we cannot thank you enough," reads the release.
"We strongly encourage the community to continue to support these wonderful businesses and organizations in the months ahead since small businesses are central to our economy and community."
