The Tennessee Department of Health will be giving out free flu shots at the Longview Recreation Center Tuesday ahead of the upcoming flu season, with colder months often seeing a higher prevalence of influenza outbreaks.
The Spring Hill Police Department will also be holding a free car seat safety check that same day and location, where parents can get a child safety seat inspection from certified car seat technicians.
Both events will be held at the Longview Recreation Center on Tuesday from 8:30 - 11 a.m.
"It’s important for everyone in Tennessee to get a flu vaccine, as we’ve seen an increase in seasonal flu activity in Tennessee in recent weeks and expect it to be around for many more,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness.”
Regarding car seat safety, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that roughly 46 percent of car seats are misused, whether that be by not securing the child properly, or using an improperly-sized seat relative to the child.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in America,” said Vic Donoho, director at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Make certain your car seat is installed correctly and your children are in the right seats. Get your car seat checked with a certified child passenger safety technician, so you can be sure your child is safe while traveling.”
