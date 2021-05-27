Spring Hill resident Stephen Anderson, 36, passed away on Saturday after sustaining fatal injuries during an outing at Center Hill Lake in Smithville, just east of Nashville.
The tragic accident has led friends of the Andersons to launch an online fundraiser to help his wife and two children with expenses, which as of Thursday, has raised more than $45,000.
"Our dear friend, Brittany Anderson, lost her husband and best friend, on Saturday, May 22," reads the online fundraiser.
"Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children, Bennett and Sawyer. As Brittany walks through this difficult time, let's remind her of the love and support surrounding her."
According to WSMV, DeKalb County Sheriff said that Anderson was celebrating his birthday with his family at the lake when rocks that he was holding onto gave way, leading the 36 year-old to fall off a bluff, hitting the rocks below.
To support the online fundraiser, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.