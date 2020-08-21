While COVID-19 has put a hold on many social activities, gatherings and events, thankfully there are still quite a few things going on in Spring Hill this weekend. From a rival high school football game, to farm stands and beach volleyball camps, here’s what’s going on this weekend in Spring Hill.
Spring Hill Tractor Supply Farm Stand
Where: 4709 Trader’s Way, Thompson’s Station
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Spring Hill Tractor Supply Farm Stand will return once again this weekend, this time featuring an all new vendor with Chef Robin, who will be selling homemade fudge pies.
The Farm Stand will feature dozens of different farm fresh selections from a variety of local suppliers.
Hosted by Spring Haven Homestead, a Columbia-based agricultural business, additional items featured at the market include pies, jellies and jams, as well as fresh breads such as white, banana nut and strawberry nut bread.
While dubbed as the "Spring Hill Tractor Supply," the retail chain is actually located in Thompson's Station on its southern border, next to the Kroger on Main Street.
Hyden Beach Junior Defensive Clinic
Where: Hyden Beach, 5191 Joe Peay Road, Spring Hill
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. - noon, Sunday, 9 a.m. - noon.
Those looking for a little escape this weekend in Spring Hill might be surprised to learn that there’s a beach volleyball camp on the outskirts of the city.
Started by two-time Olympian volleyball player John Hyden, the Hyden Beach Junior Defensive Clinic is a “two-day event for the whole family,” with Saturday focused on teaching offensive skills of the game, and Sunday focused on teaching offensive strategy.
The camp is open up to both juniors and adults, with just one day of this Defensive Clinic costing $50, and both days costing $85.
For tickets, click here. Guests are encouraged to bring umbrellas, canopies, beach chairs, snacks and water.
Kid’s Fun Day Out
Where: Shining Light Gymnastics, 4008 Parkfield Loop N, Spring Hill
When: Saturday, noon - 8 p.m.
Feel like having a night out? Instead of paying a babysitter, Spring Hillians may want to consider sending their kids to Shinning Light Gymnastics’ Kid’s Fun Day Out, an evening of pizza, water slides, group games, arts and crafts, and more.
Designed for kids five years-old and up, the event costs $60 for the first child, and $40 for each additional child. The event will also feature a “Trash Bag Fashion Show,” indoor inflatables and more currently unannounced activities.
To sign up, interested guests can call Shinning Light Gymnastics at (931) 486-0410.
Summit vs. Independence Football Game
Where: Summit High School
When: Friday, 7 - 10 p.m.
The Independence Eagles will take on their rival, the Summit Spartans, Friday night at 7 p.m. in a non-conference game.
While tickets have sold out, the game can be streamed online by clicking here. With contact sports being interrupted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, its return is sure to bring joy to many of Spring Hill’s sports fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.