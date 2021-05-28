Fully Leaded Coffee Co., a specialty coffee drive-up stand currently operating outside of Publix on Main Street, will be opening a second location in Spring Hill.
While the company's Main Street location sees staff serve customers out of a mobile wood-covered coffee stand, the second location, located just south of Kroger on Port Royal Road, will be an actual building, complete with a walk-out drive through and interior space.
"Fully Leaded Coffee Co is a family owned specialty coffee drive up stand; we use local products and support small businesses," reads the coffee business' description. "We offer specialty drinks for the whole family; including espresso, teas, energy drinks and smoothies."
The coffee company offers specialty espresso drinks such as the Dirty Chai Latte and the West Coast, as well as hot teas, iced and blended energy drinks, and smoothies.
Fully Leaded Coffee Co. was launched by Jessica and Steve Cardoza, who both moved to Spring Hill from Oregon in July of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.