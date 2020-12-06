As Spring Hill city leaders were finalizing the city's budget for the 2020 fiscal year back in May, Alderman Dan Allen proposed disbanding the city's Economic Development Commission, a board led by Alderman Vincent Fuqua.
Calling the commission essentially a "slush fund," Alderman Matt Fitterer agreed with Allen's proposal, as did three other aldermen. Despite the vote to disband the commission, the issue was tabled for a later date as a means to move forward with the new year's budget.
Now, on Monday, December 6, Spring Hill leaders will once again cast their vote on disbanding the commission during their monthly voting meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.
In total, $110,329 is allocated in the 2020 - 2021 fiscal year budget to the Economic Development Commission. The Economic Development Commission was first established in 1999.
That meeting will be held in-person Monday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway. To stream the meeting online, click here.
