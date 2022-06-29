Spring Hill is moving forward with the planning and design of the future headquarters for its police department.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the plan after a presentation on June 6. BOMA fielded the plan and reviewed design schematics from Brentwood-based TMPartners Architects with whom the city is currently under contract. Design development, however, is still ongoing, but the plan has reached a milestone at which rudimentary aspects of it can be assessed by city staff.
Renderings show an imminent facility significantly larger than the current SHPD headquarters. The facility is planned to be located at Hathaway Blvd. off Old Port Royal Road. The project is expected to see bidding from prospective contractors beginning in late October this year.
This marks early progress on a budgetary commitment for which the city factored into fiscal 2023. Last week, BOMA approved the plan a resolution to submit the construction plans to the Municipal Planning Commission. No date has been disclosed for when the item will appear on the MPC’s agenda.
TMPartners is headquartered at Hill Center Brentwood. The firm designed more than one Metro Nashville fire station, the state library, TriStar Centennial Medical Center and several segments of the Nashville Airport.
TMPartners has developed designs in collaboration with Barge Cauthen & Associates, a Nashville-based civil engineering firm.
This comes as the city also authorizes the procurement of another vehicle for the department with funds budgeted from fiscal 2022. That cost comes at just over $33,450 for a Dodge Durango via state contract.
