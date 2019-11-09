The Summit Spartan’s (8-2) went on the road and beat a stout Gallatin Green Wave (9-1) in the first round off the 5A state playoffs 27-14 Friday night.
The game hit a snag well before kickoff when Summit ran into traffic woes and was majorly delayed in arriving to Gallatin.
The team only had roughly 30 minutes after arriving to get ready, but the just past 8 o'clock start time didn't phase the Spartans.
Summit coach Brian Coleman shared, "Under the circumstances we had, we sat on the bus for three hours, and we came out and couldn’t be more proud of them."
The team had a spark to rely on, as quarterback Destin Wade returned after being out with injury. He accounted for 50 yards passing and a touchdown, and rushed for 136 yards with another score.
“I felt pretty good," Wade said about his return. "It was excited for the game. This is my first game back running, and passing and doing my normal things."
A Spencer Briggs fumble early in the juncture gave Destin's twin brother Keaten Wade the opportunity to rush in an early touchdown, though the kick was blocked
Keaten had an impressive day like his brother, adding 96 bruising yards and two scores, as well as an impressive defense day at linebacker with three tackles all for loss yards and 2.5 sacks.
"We executed the offense, and the defense team was awesome as well," he said. "We just blocked our assignments."
Later in the first half, Summit exploded for a 61-yard run by sophomore running back Jakalean Cotton to the Green Wave six-yard line. On the next play Destin Wade scored on a keeper run to extend the lead to 13-0 after the pat.
The run shocked the Green Wave, as it was the second-longest run its defense has given up all season.
Though Gallatin would soon respond. In one play of the second quarter, 5A Mr. Football semifinalist Spencer Briggs took a dive hand off and took it to the house. It was now game on at 13-7, the halftime score.
To start the second half the Spartans came out strong with a 97-yard touchdown by Brandon King. But illegal participation was called on Summit for players running on the field. The ball was placed at the 50.
Then Summit struck fast on their next drive. Wade ran a quarterback option for 35 yards. He then hit newly-announced ETSU commit George Odimegwu for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-7 with 7 minutes to go in the third quarter.
And, as Gallatin was driving on the next drive, they fumbled the scoring chance away to Summit at the 22-yard line.
Summit smelled victory as they drove 78 yards, all by running, and capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run by Keaten Wade. Now it was 27-7 as the quarter ended and Summit was in complete control.
Gallatin's Isaiah Briscoe hit several passes before finally connecting with Briggs on a 21-yard touchdown with 10:30 to go, 27-14 Summit. This wound up being the final.
Summit advances to the next round to face WillCo rival Page at PHS next week.
