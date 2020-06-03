The days in which Waste Management picks up trash and recycling for particular neighborhoods in Spring Hill have changed, with city officials posting the updated trash and recycling schedule for each subdivision and street online.
That list can be viewed by clicking here.
Not all subdivisions have seen a change in trash or recycling collection days, though residents can check their area using the garbage day schedule map by clicking here, or the recycling schedule map by clicking here.
Coming by way of an announcement from the city, the change in scheduling is due to Waste Management undergoing a reroute for the entire Spring Hill service area.
Waste Management has acted as Spring Hill's sole trash collections service since 1999.
