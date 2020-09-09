General Motors, the single largest employer in the city of Spring Hill, on Tuesday donated 105,000 disposable masks to city leaders, with 5,000 of those earmarked for the city’s police and fire departments.
“On behalf of the city, I would like to thank General Motors here in Spring Hill for this wonderful donation,” said Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham.
“We have stressed the importance of wearing masks and taking precautions to stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the largest employer in Spring Hill supporting our effort and promoting safety in our community is just great, and we thank them.”
General Motors had been struck hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Spring Hill plant temporarily closing back in March. Stocks in the company also reached a historic low during that time, coming out to just $18.04 a share on March 20 - the lowest value in at least the past ten years.
Despite the setbacks, the Spring Hill plant has been reopened now for months, albeit with some significant changes as to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
During the pandemic, General Motors was also charged by President Trump with helping to manufacture ventilators back in late March.
The more than 100,000 masks being donated to Spring Hill marks just the latest effort on the company’s part to help combat the spread of COVID-19, both among its workers and in the surrounding community.
“During this challenging time, General Motors’ first priority is people – protecting and supporting our employees, their families and the communities where we all live and work,” said Jeff Lamarche, Plant Executive Director for the Spring Hill plant.
“We provide masks to our employees every day at the Spring Hill complex and we are fortunate to be able to donate masks to the city for distribution to first responders.”
Spring Hill Police Chief Don Brite had his own words of thanks, as did Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood.
“This is a great example of the private sector contributing to local government, aiding and assisting our personnel as we continue our efforts to keep everyone safe during this pandemic,” Brite said, with Hood saying that the donations “will make a difference in our city.”
