General Motors is currently seeking 120 temporary production workers to join its team at the Spring Hill Plant, and will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the General Motors Visitors Center at 100 Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill. General Motors will conduct interviews, perform onsite drug testing and make job offers the same day to qualified candidates.
Temporary production job holders will have opportunities to receive holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.
Candidates are required to be able to "work any shift" with Saturdays possibly being required as part of a typical schedule. Candidates are also required to pass background and hair drug tests and be at least 18 years old.
The starting pay for temporary production workers is $16.67 an hour, or $33,340 a year. According to SmartAsset's Tennessee Paycheck Calculator, this comes out to a take-home pay of $1,143 twice a month.
Temporary workers are also not entitled to dental and vision coverage, company 401(k) contributions, profit sharing and life insurance coverage, though are granted a less extensive health care plan than their full-time counterparts after working for 90 days.
To apply for the position online, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.