General Motors is currently seeking production workers to join its team at the Spring Hill Plant on a temporary basis, with potential opportunities to receive offers for full-time employment after 90 days.
"Production Team Members are hardworking and ambitious workers who are responsible for assembly, machining, quality checks, tool changes and problem solving of manufacturing processes and equipment," reads General Motors' job posting. "Team members are also functioning in a manufacturing team environment where Global Manufacturing System principles are highly integrated."
Candidates are required to be able to "work any shift" with production Saturdays possibly being required as part of a typical schedule. Candidates are also required to pass background and hair drug tests and be at least 18 years old.
The starting pay for temporary production workers is $16.67 an hour, or $33,340 a year. According to SmartAsset's Tennessee Paycheck Calculator, this comes out to a take-home pay of $1,143 twice a month.
Temporary workers are also not entitled to dental and vision coverage, company 401(k) contributions, profit sharing and life insurance coverage, though are granted a less extensive health care plan than their full-time counterparts after working for 90 days.
