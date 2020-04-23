While the General Motors Plant in Spring Hill has halted most of its operations since March 20, workers and staff continue to do their part in helping combat the coronavirus pandemic, with the Spring Hill Plant sending spare parts and equipment to aid in the national effort of producing ventilators and face masks.
On Thursday, Spring Hill GM announced another way it would be helping those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic: awarding a $65,000 grant to the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance, with the goal of helping secure grants for local small businesses employing 25 people or less that have faced recent economic hardships.
“Now, more than ever, our priority remains keeping our employees, their families and our community safe and healthy,” said Michael Youngs, Spring Hill GPS Plant Director. “These grants will help to strengthen our community’s resilience and support those who are in need due to the impact of the coronavirus.”
The $65,000 grant will go into the Maury County Small Business Stabilization Fund, which was designed to “offer additional relief to local businesses in Maury County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Small businesses that have experienced financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, reside in Maury County and employ 25 people or less will be eligible for up to $5,000 through the fund, though the typical grant awarded is usually around $2,500. Eligible small businesses may apply for the relief online by clicking here.
“We are thankful to General Motors for their generous contribution which proved fundamental in allowing us to establish The Maury County Small Business Stabilization Fund,” said Wil Evans, Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance President. “As the leading economic and community development agency in Maury County, we have witnessed firsthand how this pandemic has impacted our small businesses. With this program, we hope to offer some additional, and much needed, relief during these unprecedented times.”
To date, GM has invested more than $2.6 million in 40 nonprofits across the country, including $1 million towards the Keep Kids Learning Program, a nonprofit that provides $1,000 credits for teachers in high-need school districts.
“Together with our communities and our employees we will work to help make each other stronger as we weather this challenge,” said Jeff Lamarche, Spring Hill plant executive director. “I am proud of everyone as we continue to show resourcefulness and resolve in helping our communities through this time.”
