Goodwill Career Solutions in Spring Hill will be hosting an in-person job fair in partnership with Express Employment Professionals on Tuesday, featuring on-the-spot interviews to those interested.
With pay rates ranging from $12-25 an hour, the job fair will be held at the Goodwill at 1008 Nasdaq Street in Spring Hill from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Goodwill is looking to fill more than 20 positions across locations in Maury, Williamson and Rutherford counties, with roles ranging from warehouse workers to customer services representatives. On-the-spot interviews and pre-employment drug screenings will be conducted at the job fair as well.
Those interested are asked to bring a resume, photo ID and social security card or birth certificate. Attendees are also asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while attending the job fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.