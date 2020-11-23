Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee had their hands full Monday afternoon as they helped distribute Thanksgiving meals with The Well Outreach food pantry in Spring Hill.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Well saw its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway take the form of a drive-thru food drive, with those in need lining up in their vehicles at The Well's parking lot on Main Street.
Upon their arrival, both the governor and first lady were given a tour of The Well facility courtesy of its executive director Shelly Sassen, who showed them the inner workings of the pantry as volunteers busily packed food.
Gov. Lee said that the idea to volunteer with The Well came completely from his wife, with Mrs. Lee calling the partnership with the food pantry "a good fit" for the both of them.
"We've partnered with GraceWorks [Ministries] and with One Generation Away which I know partnered with The Well, and so just having that partnership already ongoing, we felt like it was a good fit to be able to come here and help," Mrs. Lee said. "Totally support what you all are doing, getting food out to those who are food insecure and just need a little extra help this season."
Following the tour, the governor and first lady greeted guests as they pulled up in their vehicles, bags of food in hand. Before the day was over, The Well - with the help of Mr. and Mrs. Lee - had distributed just over 300 Thanksgiving meals, well over twice the amount that had been distributed in 2019.
"The holidays are always a special time but can be a very difficult time for people, especially given the current situation with the virus," Mrs. Lee said.
"People have fallen on harder times and are needing a little extra help this year, maybe more so than ever, and so food pantries like The Well and other nonprofits are more important than ever - volunteers are more important than ever."
