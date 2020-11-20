From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, the Vintage615 boutique store in Spring Hill will see old Saint Nick appear for free photo opportunities with kids and families.
The free Santa photo experience will also be streamlined for COVID-19 safety.
"We want everyone to know that Santa is still coming for the 10th year in a row!” said Margaret Ziegler, who co-owns Vintage615 along with her husband.
“The process will look a little different this year, with an abundance of precautions in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety, but rest assured that the experience will be just as special as everyone has come to expect through the years.”
The free photos with Santa event will utilize a drive-thru check-in process with a limited number of families permitted in line at the same time.
Once checked in, families will receive a text when it's their turn with Santa, with hand sanitizer available, and seats being disinfected after each use.
Vitage615 is located at 5075 Main Street in Spring Hill, and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
