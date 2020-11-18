Grecian Family Restaurant will be kicking off its all-day fundraiser for Dan Hester, a Spring Hill resident currently battling COVID-19 on life support, Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
A former Brentwood police officer, Hester was admitted to TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville in late October after suffering breathing problems, and was placed on life support shortly thereafter. While on life support, Hester also lost both of his parents to COVID-19 complications.
Foreseeing a massive medical bill in at least the six digit category, Hester's nephew, William Baugher, launched an online fundraiser to help Hester and his family "put a dent" in those upcoming bills.
Wanting to help pitch in further, the owner of Grecian Family Restaurant, Frank Georgalos, decided to launch a fundraiser for Hester and his family.
That fundraiser, which kicks off Thursday morning, will see 10% of all proceeds that day - including take out and delivery - go towards Hester and his family. A cash box will also be set up at Grecian that day for those wishing to make direct cash donations.
Grecian Family Restaurant is open Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
