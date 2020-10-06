Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery will be offering free meals to first responders, the elderly, or anyone in need on Thanksgiving Day from 12-3 p.m., and is seeking volunteers for its annual charitable event.
"This year on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, Grecian family restaurant and bakery will provide FREE meals for anyone in need, sick or elderly and first responders who have to work this day," reads a release from Grecian Family Restaurant.
"No questions asked, just come in and eat or pick up some food or send us a message and we will try to deliver food to you!"
In addition to volunteers, Grecian Family Restaurant is also accepting food donations from the community, food items being those typical of a Thanksgiving feast such as yams, green beans and apple pie.
For a full list of food items, or to register to donate, click here. To register to volunteer for the event, click here.
Grecian Family Restaurant has been owned by Frank and Anastasia Georgalos since 2014, with the couple's interest in cooking dating back to their adolescence.
Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery is located at 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
