Spring Hill's Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery will be holding a day-long fundraiser on Thursday to help raise funds for the Murday family, who lost their home to a fire on Dec. 31, 2020.
"On New Year's Eve 2020, The Murday's lost their home in a house fire," writes Grecian's owner, Frank Georgalos. "They are all safe, including their puppy Luna and fish, Larry. They need to replace basically everything as the house was a total loss."
The fundraiser will be held all day Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. During the all-day fundraiser, 10% of all proceeds made - including breakfast, lunch, dinner and bakery - will go towards helping the Murday family recover from the loss of their home.
Both dine-in and carry-out sales will see a portion of those proceeds go towards the Murday family, with the restaurant also accepting cash donations.
Delivery orders can be made at Grecian by calling (615) 302-4808. Grecian is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
